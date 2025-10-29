7 arrested with brown sugar in Odisha's Khurda

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) Seven people were arrested with brown sugar in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a house in Daleisahi village in the Bolagarh police station area, they said.

A total of 314.97 gram of brown sugar worth over Rs 30 lakh was seized, SP Vivekananda Sharma said.

Six men and a woman were arrested in the operation, he said.

Among the other items seized were Rs 4 lakh in cash, five vehicles and a country-made gun, he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM