7 Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai; 1 arrested in Ambernath town

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi women from Thane district in separate cases for staying illegally in India, officials said on Thursday.

Seven of these women were arrested from Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises at Karave village in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening and apprehended the women staying in two rooms there, an official said.

The accused, who worked as domestic helps, had entered India illegally and were residing without any valid documents at rented accommodations in the village, the official from the NRI police station said.

A case was registered against them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and the Foreigners Act.

In the second incident, police on Thursday arrested a Bangladeshi woman who had been living in Ambernath town of the district with bogus documents, another official said.

The Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar took action following a tip-off from a man who alerted authorities about the accused's status as a Bangladeshi national and her involvement in a cheating and forgery case.

The arrested individual was identified by the police as Riya Arvind Barde.

Sub-inspector Sangram Malkar said an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and common intention, along with the Foreigners Act.

The cheating and forgery case was registered before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into effect on July 1, 2024.

The police were searching for four accomplices of the woman who were also involved in the cheating and forgery case, according to the official.

According to the police reports, over a year ago, they received a complaint and subsequently questioned Riya Barde about her credentials to verify her status as an Indian citizen.

Investigation revealed the accused conspired to obtain a school transfer certificate from Bangladesh for one of her accomplices and a birth certificate from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Using these documents, they secured education credentials and passports for the other accused, the police said.

When Riya Barde's documents were sent for verification, it came to light her birth certificate, school leaving certificate, and passport listed three different places of birth -- North 24 Parganas, Hooghly (both in West Bengal) and Achalpur in Maharashtra's Amravati district, they said.

The police said the accused fabricated these documents and lived in India illegally. PTI COR GK RSY