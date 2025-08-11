7 cases filed in connection with violence during protest march demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Seven cases - five by Kolkata Police and two by Howrah Police - have been lodged in connection with violence during August 9 protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna', to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, an officer said on Monday.

Chaos and violent agitation dominated the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah on Saturday, a day that marked the completion of one year of the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run hospital.

The police-protesters face-off took place in phases and at multiple points during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', a march to the state secretariat demanding "justice" for the RG Kar victim, which had at least three converging processions of agitators in both Kolkata and Howrah.

Four FIRs have been registered in New Market police station and one in Hare Street police station under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police against some leaders and supporters of a political party, the officer said.

"A case was filed at the Hare Street police station for violating Calcutta High Court orders by not going to RR Avenue and taking a procession towards Park Street. Relevant sections, including those for obstruction in a public way, disobedience to a lawful order from a public servant," the officer said.

"Cases were filed at the New Market police station for creating ruckus at the 'Rakhi' stall of a political party, for brutally assaulting a police constable by causing head injuries, for vandalising the office of hawker's union, apart from damaging the camera of a media person and forcefully confining him," she said.

"Further competent Court of law is being moved for registration of two more cases against some leaders/supporters of a political party after obtaining necessary permissions," the police officer said, adding that an investigation is being done. PTI SCH RG