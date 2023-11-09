7 caught while trying to smuggle out 3 bodies from medical college in WB

Burdwan (WB), Nov 9 (PTI) Seven people, including the driver of a hearse, were caught red handed while trying to smuggle out three bodies from Barddhaman Medical College in West Bengal, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Four medical college personnel and three men involved in providing hearse facilities were detained in the incident, which took place at the anatomy department on Wednesday.

The attempt to take out the bodies was pre-empted by the hospital's security personnel, the police said.

The security personnel found two bodies hidden under the stretcher on which a third body was kept in the hearse. When asked the men involved in moving the bodies said they were being taken to Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

When the men could not provide any permission letter to movethe bodies, the security personnel closed the gates of the institute and called in the police, who detained all the seven.

The medical college principal Koustav Naik said alert security personnel stopped three bodies from being smuggled out and a complaint has been lodged with the police.

Traffic deputy superintendent of police (II) said the interrogation of the seven persons is on. PTI COR KK