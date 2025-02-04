7 children forced into labour rescued from J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday launched a comprehensive drive and rescued seven children who were forced into child labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The drive was conducted jointly by the social welfare and labour departments following directions issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The rescue team carried out inspections across various business establishments in the town, including shops, restaurants, dhabas, street stalls, and workshops in Reasi town, they said, adding that seven minors were rescued during these inspections.

The rescue team comprised members from multiple agencies, including the Departments of Social Welfare, Labour, Health, Police, as well as members of the Child Helpline and Child Welfare Committee, Reasi.

The team has mandated strict action against those found violating child protection laws, they said.

The officials urged the public to report any instances of child abuse, trafficking, or exploitation to the District Child Protection Office, Reasi, or by calling the Child Helpline at 1098.

The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Reasi, for rehabilitation after their medical examination, they said.

The DCPO confirmed that similar operations will be carried out frequently to ensure a sustained effort in protecting and rehabilitating children and adolescents in vulnerable situations.