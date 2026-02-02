7 cops, 2 others hurt in violence in Chhattisgarh village as out on bail man, aides attack locals

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Feb 2 (PTI) Seven cops and two villagers were injured in stone-pelting and violence that erupted in a village in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district after a vandalism case accused out on bail, along with two others, went on an attack spree, police said on Monday.

The out on bail accused and his two associates allegedly assaulted four persons at different locations, one of them a witness in a 2024 temple desecration case. Following these assaults, an enraged mob of hundreds of villagers from a particular community attacked and torched over half a dozen houses of people from another community on Sunday evening in Dutkaiyya village under the Rajim police station area, they said.

Three men -- Arif Qureshi (18) and Salim Khan (23) -- residents of Dutkaiyya, and Imran Siddiqui (18) of Raipur allegedly assaulted four persons in Dutkaiyya, adjoining Bakli village under Rajim police station limits, and Basin village under Fingeshwar police station limits on Sunday morning, a police official said.

They also looted mobile phones from two of the victims, he said.

Following the assaults, villagers lodged three FIRs at the Rajim police station and one at Fingeshwar police station. The trio was arrested by around 6 pm on Sunday, he said.

However, later in the evening, hundreds of residents of Dutkaiyya and nearby villages allegedly gathered and attacked houses belonging to members of the minority community, including the home of Qureshi, he said.

Over half a dozen houses were vandalised and set on fire, and some vehicles were also torched. Two members of the minority community were injured in the attacks, he said.

When a police team, including senior officials, reached the spot to control the situation, they were allegedly attacked with stones and sticks by the mob. As many as seven police personnel were injured in attacks by sticks and stones, he said.

Force, including a lathi-charge, was used to disperse the mob and prevent loss of life and property. Seven women and children were rescued during the violence, the official stated.

An injured policeman was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur, while the other cops were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Rajim town. The injured civilians were admitted to a private and government hospital in Raipur, he said.

Police said communal tension in the village dates back to 2024, when Qureshi, then a minor, along with two others, was accused of desecrating a Shivling at a temple in Dutkaiyya village. He was then sent to a juvenile correctional home in Mana, Raipur, and was released on bail later.

After his release, Qureshi, now a major, allegedly intimidated villagers and harassed witnesses linked to the case. One of the persons assaulted on Sunday was a witness in the temple desecration case, he said.

An FIR has been registered on attempt to murder, rioting and arson charges against several persons involved in the violence, while a separate case of attempt to murder against a woman has been lodged in connection with an attack on a cop, police said.

The situation in Dutkaiyya village was under control and heavy police deployment has been made to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Authorities appealed to residents to maintain communal harmony and refrain from spreading or believing in rumours on social media and other communication platforms, officials said. PTI COR TKP GK RSY