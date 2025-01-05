7 cops in Meerut's Sakauti shunted over laxity in cow slaughter cases

Meerut (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Seven policemen have been suspended over alleged laxity in handling cow slaughter cases in Sakoti area of Meerut, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

On December 11, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada suspended the entire police outpost in Khiwai over negligence in curbing cow slaughter cases in the area, the spokesperson said.

All station house officers (SHO) in the districts were instructed to curb cow slaughter cases and were warned of action in case of failure, he said.

Following the Khiwai incident, another cow slaughter case came to light in Sakoti on Saturday after which sub-inspector Ajit Singh, trainee sub-inspectors Varun Kumar and Sachin Babu, head constables Abhishek Kumar and Rahul Kumar and constables Saddam and Pratap posted at Sakauti police outpost were suspended on the directions of SSP Tada, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

Despite repeated instructions from senior officials, the policemen were not able to stop such incidents in the area, he said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ