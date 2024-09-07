7 crore saplings planted in Rajasthan under CM's Plantation Maha Abhiyan: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) More than seven crore saplings have been planted in Rajasthan, with a goal of 50 crore saplings to be planted in five years under the Chief Minister's Plantation Maha Abhiyan, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday.

He highlighted the government's "dedication" to environmental protection and said this initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Chief Minister's Plantation Maha Abhiyan was launched in Rajasthan on the World Environment Day.

"Taking inspiration from the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister's Plantation Maha Abhiyan was started in the state on the World Environment Day, under which more than seven crore saplings have been planted and a target has been set to plant 50 crore saplings in five years," he said.

Speaking at a Clean Air Day event here, Chief Minister Sharma said that starting next year, the state will introduce a "green budget" that integrates principles of green growth and environmental protection into all development projects.

Additionally, 1,000 electric buses will soon be deployed in major cities to support a pollution-free Rajasthan, he said.

Sharma said nature conservation is a shared responsibility.

"Nature offers many gifts to humanity, and in return, we should contribute to its conservation through responsible use of resources and plantation of trees. Simple actions, like reducing water wastage, consuming only what we need, and using shared transportation can create a significant change," he said.

He also outlined a state-level action plan to tackle air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme.

Sharma said that following directives from the Air Quality Management Commission, air pollution levels in eastern Rajasthan, particularly the NCR region, have significantly decreased this year.

"This achievement was made possible through coordination with the Commission for NCR and various departments. The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board has also implemented air quality monitoring stations, mobile vans, and an online pollution-monitoring system in over 600 industries," he said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that environmental pollution has been reduced in 131 cities across the country through innovative technology and collaborative efforts.