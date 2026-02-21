7 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into river near Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle lost control and fell into a river here on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place on Dagpora-Umerhair Road at Ahmadnagar locality on the outskirts of Srinagar.

When the driver lost control, the vehicle turned turtle and fell into the river nearby, officials said.

The injured CRPF personnel have been shifted to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where their condition was said to be stable, they added. PTI SSB RUK RUK