7 cyber thugs duping US, Canada residents from Noida call centre arrested

Noida, Nov 10 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said it has busted a gang of cyber thugs who allegedly duped residents of the US and Canada on pretext of extending them computer-related support.

Seven people, including the mastermind of the racket, which was operating from a call centre, have been arrested, Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

The arrests were made from a farm house on the basis of a tip-off received at Expressway Police Station, Avasthy said.

"The gang was operating from a fake call centre in Sarfabad village in Sector 73 of Noida. Their modus operandi included calling up foreign nationals, especially in the US, and extending technical support to resolve glitches on their computer," the Additional DCP told reporters.

The mastermind of the operation has been identified as Agnibh Banerjee, 28, a native of Kolkata, he said, adding most of the gang members were working for a monthly salary.

Others arrested have been identified as Sachin Lakhanpal, 33, Rahul Gautam, 34, Jai Kumar Kochar, 39, Pranab Banerjee, 21, Mohd Hamza, 22, and Shamil Khan, 23, police said. One more member of the gang, who has been identified, is at large, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against all accused and they have been sent to jail, police added. PTI KIS VN VN