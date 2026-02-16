7-day International Shivratri Fair opened in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi (HP) Feb 16 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday inaugurated the seven-day International Shivratri Fair in the state's Mandi district.

In line with tradition, he performed puja of Madhav Rai, the principal deity of Mandi estate and joined a procession (Jaleb) which started from the office of the deputy commissioner and concluded at Paddal ground.

The procession saw people carrying palanquins of their local deities, more than 200 in number, bearing traditional dress and moving to the tune of traditional instruments.

On Sunday, Dev Kamrunag, a deity, was received by the Mandi deputy commissioner on the outskirts of town.

It is said that when Dev Kamrunag reaches Mandi, shivratri festival starts.

Agnihotri reached Mandi on Sunday and paid a visit to the Bhootnath Temple. In the evening, he witnessed "Beas Aaarti" on the bank of the Beas River which passes through the town.

The Shivratri fair began in 1527 during the reign of the then ruler of the erstwhile Mandi estate.

Initially a local affair, it was declared a state event after the formation of Himachal Pradesh.