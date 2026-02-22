7-day Shivratri fair concludes in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi (HP), Feb 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday led a procession as part of the closing ceremony of the seven-day International Shivratri Fair.

The governor performed puja of Madhav Rai, the principal deity of Mandi Estate, and joined the procession, which started from the office of district commissioner and concluded at Paddle Ground.

Shukla, who was the chief guest, presided over the closing ceremony.

Mandi town had been wearing a festive look in the last seven days.

The hill gods and goddesses -- dressed in attractive costumes, ornaments and metal masks made mostly of gold and silver, and carried on their traditionally decorated palanquins, accompanied by a contingent of hill orchestra -- were greeted by the public waiting on both sides of the road.

On Sunday, all the deities were placed at Chhota Bazar in the heart of Mandi town, a ritual traditionally known as Chhota ki Jatar.

As thousands of devotees gathered to pray to these deities, the area was jam-packed, rendering it impossible to move about.

The fair, which entered its 500th year of celebration this year, saw more than 200 deities attend it on the invitation of Shivratri Mela Committee. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK