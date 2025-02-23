7-day time enough for surrendering looted, illegally held weapons: Manipur CS

Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Sunday said the seven-day time given for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons is enough if one wants to give up arms, and asserted that the forces will take action after the expiry of the period to recover such guns.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

"The seven-day period is good enough. If one decides to give up arms, it can be done in a day. After that (period), we will go and take such weapons from them," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He said the administration has been working on multiple fronts and there has to be peace and normalcy.

"Weapons should not be at the hands of the public. That is a dangerous situation. Weapons at the hands of those who are not authorised to use it is a dangerous situation...Looted weapons or any other weapons pose a threat to the society. It's first and foremost duty to recover illegal firearms," Singh said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The chief secretary also said, "Opening the highways, bringing normalcy and some kind of confidence building on both sides (are important). Let people understand the problems. Everyone wants (the turmoil) to be over. There is a lot of hope in society. Everybody says it's time to bring peace." PTI CORR BDC