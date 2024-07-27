7 DCs among 15 IAS officers in Haryana issued new transfer, posting orders

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Fifteen IAS officers, including seven deputy commissioners, in Haryana were issued new transfer and posting orders that will come into effect immediately. Two HCS officers were also given new posts.

IAS officer Sushil Sarwan, managing director, Haryana State industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. has been posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Kurukshetra, according to an official statement.

Parth Gupta, additional chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as DC, Ambala.

Charkhi Dadri DC Mandeep Kaur has been posted as Fatehabad DC.

Kurukshetra DC Shantanu Sharma has been posted as deputy commissioner of Sirsa, while Abhishek Meena has been posted as DC, Rewari.

Rahul Narwal, who is DC, Fatehabad has been posted as DC, Charkhi Dadri, while Harish Kumar Vashishth, additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Jind has been posted as DC, Palwal.

Vijayendra Kumar, principal secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department and Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department, has been given additional charge as principal secretary, human resources department, the statement read.

D Suresh, resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi has been posted as principal secretary, higher education department.

A Mona Sreenivas, additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has been given an additional charge as chief executive officer, Faridabad Smart City Ltd., Faridabad, it said.

Yash Garg, DC, Panchkula and chief administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula has been given additional charge as managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and Managing Director, Haryana Financial Corporation.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, DC, Panipat has been given additional charge as director and special secretary of the state environment, forests and wildlife department.

Rahul Hooda, DC, Rewari has been posted as director and special secretary of the state higher education department and director, technical education department.

Neha Singh, DC, Palwal has been posted as administrator, HSVP, Panchkula and additional director, Urban Estate, Panchkula.

Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers Mannat Rana and Vishwanatha also got new posting orders, the statement said.