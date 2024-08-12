Bihar: 7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Siddhanth Temple in Jehanabad

Jehanabad (Bihar): At least seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday.
It appears that there was a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by an altercation and scuffle leading to the stampede, District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI.
The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday, she said.
According to an eyewitness, the stampede occured after a fight between flower sellers.
#WATCH | Manoj, an eyewitness to the stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad, says, "...Had the Administration worked well, the flower seller would not have picked a fight. There was a brawl. It happened right before us. So many of us were trapped there, someone…