7 dead, 8 injured in collision between truck, vehicle in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Seven people died and eight sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a vehicle in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Ratanpur border on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway, Bichhiwada police station SHO Madanlal said.

All seven died on the spot and the bodies were strewn on the road, the officer said, adding that three critically injured people were referred to Dungarpur.

According to police, the truck rammed into the Force Trax Cruiser -- a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) capable of seating up to 13 people -- after its brakes failed. Due to the impact, the MUV overturned, they said.

Police said 21 people were travelling in the vehicle that was headed to Ahmedabad from Dungarpur while one of the occupants claimed that some people were even sitting on the roof.

"Some of the passengers were sitting on the roof of the MUV when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle was also killed," he said.

According to one of the occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, Four of the deceased were identified as Dhanpal (24), Hemant (21), Rakesh (25), and Mukesh (25) while a girl aged around 14 years and two other bodies are yet to be identified, police said.

Senior police and administration officials, including District Collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot. PTI AG RHL