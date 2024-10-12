7 dead, child missing after car falls into canal near Kaithal, Haryana

Kaithal (Haryana): Seven people, including three women, died here on Saturday when their car fell into a canal, police said.

They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the car. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

While the driver was rescued, seven occupants of the car died.

Police said a child was still missing and efforts were on to trace him.

All occupants were from Deeg village in Kaithal.