7 dead as helicopter returning from Kedarnath crashes near Gaurikund

New Delhi: A major tragedy struck the Kedarnath pilgrimage route on Sunday morning when a helicopter carrying seven people crashed near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. All seven people on board lost their lives, including a 23-month-old child.

The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was on its way from Kedarnath to Phata when it crashed at approximately 5:30 am. Officials have attributed the likely cause of the crash to bad weather in the region.

Among the deceased were a family from Maharashtra—Rajkumar Jaiswal, Shraddha Jaiswal, and their 23-month-old child Kashi Jaiswal—as well as two local residents, Vinod Negi and Vikram Singh Rawat, an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. The pilot, Captain Rajeev, and another passenger, Tushar Singh, also died in the accident. Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF were dispatched to the site immediately after receiving information from local Nepali women working nearby who witnessed the crash.

The accident site is reported to be in a forested area above Gauri Mai Temple, where the helicopter crashed and caught fire, leaving the bodies badly charred.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the accident. In a post on social media, he stated, “Extremely sad news of the helicopter accident in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue work. I pray for the safety of all pilgrims.”

This incident follows a recent series of helicopter-related accidents on the Kedarnath route. On June 7, another helicopter had to make an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway due to a technical fault shortly after takeoff. While all five passengers survived, the helicopter’s tail and nearby vehicles were damaged. Last month, on May 8, a helicopter crash in Uttarkashi district resulted in the deaths of six people, including the pilot.

With the Chardham Yatra in full swing, the tragedy has raised questions about the safety protocols of chopper services on these treacherous mountain routes.