7 die after treatment by 'fake' cardiologist at hospital in MP; NHRC orders probe

Damoh (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) Seven persons have died allegedly after being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, prompting the NHRC to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission will camp in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to conduct an investigation into the matter, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said.

As per a complaint lodged by a local resident with the NHRC, a person using the name 'Dr N John Camm', who was said to be working at the hospital, had shown himself to be educated and trained from abroad.

The complainant claimed the real name of the person is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He misused the name of a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, Professor John Camm, to mislead the patients and they died due to his wrong treatment, the complaint alleged.

The Mission Hospital authorities could not be contacted on the issue.

Kanoongo in a post on X on Friday said a case of the untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of the treatment of heart disease.

According to the complaint, the said missionary hospital is covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana and hence government money has also been misused. The National Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation, he said.

"The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission constituted on my orders to investigate the case will camp in Damoh from 7th April to 9th April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh," Kanoongo said in a post on Sunday.

The investigation team will examine the institution and persons mentioned in the complaint, including administrative officials, he added.

Deepak Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur Naka here, in his complaint alleged that between January and February this year, many people died due to the treatment by an ineligible and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of the Damoh's Mission Hospital.

In the last one-and-a-half months, 'Dr N John Camm' treated people in the hospital's cardiology department, the complaint said.

The real name of the said doctor is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who was working in the cardiology department of the hospital under the fake name and patients died due to his wrong treatment, it alleged.

It has also come to light that the doctor concerned has been in constant controversies in the past and does not stay at any place for long, the complaint claimed.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar said a complaint has been received in the matter and it is being investigated.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report, he said.

After getting information about "serious irregularities" in the Mission Hospital, a written complaint has been filed with the NHRC and an inquiry has been ordered on it, complainant Tiwari said. PTI COR MAS GK