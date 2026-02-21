7 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Udhampur; 2 pistols, heroin seized

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested at different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Balvinder Kumar and Sunny Kumar, both residents of R S Pura, were arrested from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city and one pistol, one magazine and 21 grams of heroin were recovered from them, a police spokesman said. Mohd Iqbal and Amit Kumar alias Jogi, hailing from Samba, were also arrested from Gandhi Nagar, and one pistol and 146 grams of heroin were seized from them, he said. The official noted that the arrests were made on the disclosure of a drug peddler who was arrested by the Gandhi Nagar police early this month. A police party intercepted a suspiciously moving person near Canal road in Jammu and subjected him to frisking, leading to the recovery of some quantity of heroin, the spokesman said, adding that the arrested individual was identified as Yawar Fayaz of Anantnag. In Udhampur district, two hardcore drug peddlers – Mohit Sharma and Imran Khan – were arrested at Roun Domail and Pathyal Morh and recovered 5.45 grams of heroin and 6.20 grams of heroin from their possession, respectively, police said.

All the arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL