7 drug peddlers held in Hyderabad; MDMA, ganja seized

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Seven people were arrested here in separate cases for allegedly peddling drugs and narcotic substances, including MDMA and ganja were seized from them, police said on Monday.

Acting on specific information, police teams apprehended three people on November 23 in an area under Chandanagar Police Station limits while they were allegedly trying to sell MDMA drug to prospective customers. Fifteen grams of MDMA and three mobile phones were seized from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) Ritiraj said.

In another case, a 38-year-old man was arrested and 1,170 grams of Alprazolam drug was seized from him.

In yet another case, three people from West Bengal were arrested from an area in Kollur Police Station limits while they were allegedly trying to sell ganja to those working in labour camps and 41.9 kgs of the contraband was seized from them, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Further investigation was underway.