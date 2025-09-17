7 dumpers of MCD contractor seized for dumping Delhi's garbage in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A team from the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) has seized seven dumpers belonging to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) garbage disposal contractor for allegedly dumping waste in Bamheta village here, officials said on Wednesday.

Mayor Sunit Dayal told PTI that local Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Vijay Pal Pahalwan was allegedly aiding the contractor in offloading Delhi's garbage in Ghaziabad for financial gain.

"Acting on information given by residents, the civic body team reached the spot and seized the vehicles on Tuesday night. Pahalwan, who is a history-sheeter, according to locals, fled the scene," the mayor alleged, adding that the seized dumpers will now be used by the GNN for transporting the city's trash to the designated dumping ground.

The mayor asserted that no illegal dumping activity would be tolerated in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad district president of the Samajwadi Party, advocate Virendra Yadav, denied that Pahalwan was associated with the party.

"The BJP is trying to tarnish the image of SP by dragging its name into the matter," he said.