7 educationists felicitated in Delhi Assembly on Teachers' Day

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel felicitated seven educationists with the 40th Dr S Radhakrishnan Smriti National Teacher Award at a function held on Teachers' Day.

The felicitation ceremony was organised in the Delhi Assembly on the occasion of the 137th birth anniversary of former President of India S Radhakrishnan, which is celebrated every year as Teachers' Day.

The educationists awarded at the ceremony on Thursday included Hena Chakraborty, Sanjeev Arora, Anshu Mittal, LS Tanwar, Madhu Sharma, Neena Sharma and Bindu Dutt, said a statement from the assembly speaker's office. Speaking on the occasion, Goel said that Radhakrishnan was a great educator and philosopher.

"Teachers are nation builders and make their students civil servants, doctors, engineers, artists, painters, sculptors, actors, singers, musicians, and leaders, as well as good human beings so that they can contribute to nation building. Therefore, it is the duty of the society to respect its teachers," he said.

President of the award ceremony committee Dayanand Vats said that teachers are like the wick of a lamp that burns itself to provide light and said respecting teachers is a way of respecting the nation.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by Dr S Radhakrishnan Smriti Samman Samaroh Samiti.