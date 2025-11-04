7 get life imprisonment for murder of scrap dealer in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a scrap dealer in Bilaspur area in 2022, officials said.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on five convicts and a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh on two convicts, they said.

According to police, on September 2, 2022, they received information about a man being shot in Bilaspur area. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he died during the treatment. The deceased was identified as Sumit Kumar (30), a resident of Bhora Kalan village who worked as a scrap dealer.

The father of the deceased said in his complaint that his son had a thriving business, due to which some villagers were jealous of him.

On September 1, 2022, he and his son were on their way to deliver food to workers on two bikes when 5-6 boys from their village came on 3 motorcycles and fired at his son Sumit, who fell off the bike. When he raised an alarm, the accused ran away from the spot. He rushed his son to the hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station. The police arrested seven accused who were identified as Prahlad alias Pintu, Jogender alias Kalu, Harender alias Honey, Mohit, Bittu, Amit, Bhupender alias Bholu, residents of Bhora Kalan village.

The police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and filed a charge sheet in the court, the officials said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional sessions judge Sunil Kumar Diwan while delivering the verdict on Tuesday sentenced all seven convicts to life imprisonment and fines," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.