7 held for duping over 900 people on pretext of providing jobs abroad: Police

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Seven men have been arrested for allegedly cheating over 900 people on the pretext of providing visas and jobs abroad, police said on Monday.

The accused people used to open offices in Delhi and Noida, hire telecallers to make random calls offering jobs and visa support to the victims and cheat them, a senior police officer said.

Over 900 victims, mostly from Kerala, have been duped by them so far, the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Inamul Haque Ansari (32), Tabish Hasmi (26), Mohammad Tabrez Alam (26), Tarique Shamsh (26), Ekram Muzaffar (19), Shankar Kumar Shah (28), Somraj (26), police said.

Ansari is a B.Tech drop-out and the mastermind of the racket, they said.

"These cheaters used to make phone calls to the victims on behalf of different companies, which were registered by them using fake documents. The callers used to lure the victims by sending them emails or calls that their uploaded profile is suitable for a job in a Gulf country," Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

They further demand money in the name of medical check-ups, documentation and consultancy charges. After cheating more than 100 people, they used to shut their fake companies and later vacate the office, police said.

During the investigation, police nabbed Ansari from Zakir Nagar. Later, his accomplices were also arrested, Yadav said.

Ansari disclosed that he was the mastermind. He used to lure unemployed people by creating fake identities, and bank accounts and creating fictitious overseas travel companies in their name, police said.

The fraudsters were procuring fake PAN and Aadhaar cards based on forged documents and fake stamps of school principals, police said.

Eight laptops, 12 mobile phones, 110 passports, bill books, letterheads of different fake companies, nine stamp pads, two QR code scanners, 11 chequebooks, and two passbooks of different banks were recovered from the accused, they added. PTI BM NIT NB