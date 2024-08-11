7 held for fraudulent activities in Bihar Police constable exam

Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) Seven people were arrested across Bihar on Sunday in connection with alleged malpractices on the second day of the state police constable recruitment exam, an official statement said.

Of them, four were candidates and all of them were booked, it said.

The state police also registered cases against eight other candidates, who were not arrested, for allegedly indulging in fraudulent practices during the examination on Sunday.

"Four candidates were arrested from examination centres. Five other candidates were asked to leave the centres as certain discrepancies were found in their documents." Those arrested candidates include two from Begusarai and one each from Kaimur and Gopalganj districts, it said.| The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the recruitment exam for the state police, special armed force and other units.

As per the schedule, the exams for over 21,391 vacancies started on August 7 and will continue till August 28.

The exams, in a single shift, will now be conducted on August 18, 21, 25, and 28.

Altogether 17.87 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam. Around 65 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam on Sunday.

The police also arrested three persons from Sheikhpura district for indulging in alleged malpractices during the exam on Sunday.

“The police also recovered three mobile phones and four ATM cards from their possession. They are being further examined by the police”, said the statement. PTI PKD BDC