7 held for illegal mining activities in Punjab's Pathankot

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Seven people were arrested in two separate incidents of illegal sand mining in Pathankot, officials said on Monday.

Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said four trucks loaded with raw materials for crushing, a JCB (earth moving machine) as well as a tractor and trolley carrying similar raw materials were confiscated.

Two FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act and the Indian Penal Code at the police stations of Mamun and Nangal Bhoor, the minister said in a statement.

The minister further said this action shows the determination of the Punjab government against illegal mining activities.

As the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, such operations will continue in the coming days and those who are engaged in illegal mining will not be spared, he said. PTI CHS NB NB