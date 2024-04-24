7 held for killing man over enmity in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia (Maharashtra), Apr 24 (PTI) Police have arrested seven persons for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man over an enmity in Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Monday night when the man, Rohit alias Golu Hariprasad Tiwari was going on his two-wheeler towards Kudwa Chowk, the officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, who were riding two motorcycles, followed him. One of them allegedly opened fire at Tiwari, an official said.

The bullet pierced through the man's chest. On getting information, his brother and some other persons rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the police registered a case and arrested the seven accused.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions, the police added. PTI COR GK