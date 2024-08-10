7 held for stealing Chola-era Vishnu idol valued at Rs 2 cr

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Seven men who allegedly stole a Chola-era Vishnu idol were arrested and the antique said to be worth Rs 2 crore was recovered from them, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID police said on Saturday.

Following a tip off on August 8, the Thanjavur Range Idol Wing CID team led by an Inspector of Police initiated a vehicle check on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli National Highways at Melathiruvizhapatti and found a two-and-a-half feet metal Perumal (Vishnu) idol in a car.

Upon enquiring, one among the five occupants in the car, A Dhinesh, 28, of Thiruvarur district, reportedly claimed that his father stumbled upon the idol while digging the ground at Thozhuvur river 12 years ago, a release from the CID wing said.

He had not informed the Tashildar or Village Administrative Officer (VAO) about the find and kept it concealed in his cattle shed.

Following his father’s demise, he and his associates decided to sell the idol for Rs 2 crore, Dinesh had told the police, the release said.

Since the suspects could not produce any documents regarding the purchase of the idol, a case was registered under various sections of BNSS and BNS acts and all 7 people were arrested and remanded on August 9. Their vehicles were confiscated.

The antique idol was produced in the Kumbakonam court.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the idol belonged to 15th or 16th century and it would have probably been made during the Chola period. It was also strongly suspected that this idol would have been stolen from some unknown temple of Tamil Nadu,” the release stated.

Further investigation is on to find out the temple from where it was stolen and the involvement of any other persons in this case. PTI JSP ROH