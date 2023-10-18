7 held for stealing hosiery cloth from Noida warehouse: Police

Noida, Oct 18 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested seven men for their alleged involvement in a theft of hosiery cloth worth around Rs 60 lakh from a factory warehouse here.

A private security guard of the factory located in Phase 2 had contacted the members of a gang for the theft that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior Noida Police officer said.

The guard is the main conspirator in the case but is yet to be arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria told reporters.

"Those arrested have been identified as Vinesh Kumar, Zafar, Irshad, Anish, Anuj, Arbaaz and Khalid. Three of them have a criminal history," Katheria said. The police said it has recovered the stolen hosiery cloth that weighs around eight tons and is estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh.

The gang had a plan to sell the cloth in Haryana's Sonipat, according to the police.

The police said it has impounded a truck from the possession of the gang members. An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station and the accused will be produced in a court, the police added. PTI KIS RC