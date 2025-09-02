7 held for stealing loan data in Gurugram, cheating people by claiming to get cheaper rates

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) Police arrested seven men for allegedly stealing data of loanees from a company and cheated them with false promise of providing loans at low interest rates and closing their old loans, officials said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police have recovered five mobile phones allegedly used for making fake documents and making calls and Rs 70,000 in cash from their possession, they said.

A case was registered at Cybercrime Police Station (west) on Thursday.

Mohammad Muzzafar Ali, Mohammad Kasif and Mohammad Irfan from Bihar; Amir Hussain from West Bengal, Ankit and Sumit Dhika from Delhi; and Sumit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested.

Irfan, Sumit Dhika and Sumit Kumar, who were working with the loan provider company, had leaked the data of loan takers, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that they used the stolen loan data and called the loanees. They allegedly gave them complete information about their loan to appear like they are representatives of the loan company.

They would, then, tell them that their original loan had a high interest rate and they could get them at cheaper rates, they said.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber), said the fraudsters would ask the loanees to send the original loan amount again to a UPI ID or QR code belonging to the accused. They would then prepare a fake loan closing document and send it to the customers.

"All the accused were produced in a city court after their police remand today and sent into judicial custody," Dewan said.