7 held for trying to kidnap 3 youths in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) Seven individuals were arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap three youths, the police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly stowed the youths into a van; however, after seeing the police, they left them on the roadside and attempted to flee. They were nabbed later, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused kidnapped the youths following a dispute between two flower sellers.

The accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, a senior police officer said.

Additionally, the van used in the kidnapping has been recovered.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim have flower stalls near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. On Wednesday, they had a dispute that escalated into a fight.

The accused, identified as Vineet, Rahul, Bhavya, Sumit, Kuldeep, Golu, and Akash, arrived at the spot with an Eco car and allegedly kidnapped Pramod Choubey and Mukesh Jairam and assaulted them inside the vehicle, the police said.

The PCR received a call informing them about the incident, along with the vehicle's number.

In response, a team from the Sector 40 Police Station initiated a search for the suspects and set up barricades. They identified a vehicle matching the description and began a pursuit.

When the suspects noticed the police, they abandoned the three youths by the roadside. They were subsequently taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, the police said.

The police arrested all seven accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime later.