7 held in raids on dhabas along national highway in UP's Bhadohi to check human trafficking

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Seven people, including five women, were arrested during raids carried out at four dhabas along the national highway here by the Anti Human Trafficking unit and the Crime Branch of Gopiganj police station on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti said the new Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan gave strict instructions on Sunday to check crimes against women, following which the raids were conducted.

He said Rs 27,000 in cash and bottles of beer and objectionable items in large quantities were seized from rooms built at the dhabas.

Bharti said among those arrested, one woman is from Nepal, one from Bihar, two from Bhadohi and another from Mirzapur.

A dhaba owner and another man were arrested, he said, adding that both are of Bhadohi.

The official said five people managed to flee during the raids and efforts are on to nab them. A case has been registered and further action is being taken, he added.