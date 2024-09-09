7 IAS officers in Rajasthan get addtional charge of other depts

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has given additional charge of other departments to seven officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

According to the order issued by the Personnel Department, Tourism Department Secretary Ravi Jain will have the additional charge of CEO of Amer Development and Management Authority.

Special Secretary in the Planning Department Anupama Jorwal has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary Statistics Department.

Special Secretary in the Home Department K L Swami has been given the additional charge of Commissioner (Civil Defence Department).

Project Director of Rajasthan State AIDS Control Society Shaheen Ali Khan has been given the additional charge of Director (Medical-IEC).

Additional Chief Executive Officer in the State Health Assurance Agency Rajendra Verma has been given the additional charge of Director (Minority Affairs) and Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner Vandana Singhvi has been given the additional charge of Commissioner (Colonisation Department).

Amit Yadav has been given the additional charge of Deeg District Collector along with the District Collector of Bharatpur.