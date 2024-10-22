7 IAS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, Oct 22 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bihar government on Tuesday transferred seven senior IAS officers, including Development Commissioner Chaitanya Prasad.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Pratyaya Amrit, a 1991-batch IAS officer, would replace Prasad.

Prasad, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has now been appointed as chief investigation commissioner in the General Administration Department.

However, Amrit will continue to hold the post of additional chief secretary of the state health and disaster management departments.

The post of development commissioner in Bihar is regarded as the second-most important after the chief secretary of the state.

The government appointed Mihir Kumar Singh, a 1993-batch IAS officer, as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Road Construction Department.

Singh was ACS of the Panchayati Raj and Mines and Geology departments.

"Narmadeshwar Lal, (a 1998 batch IAS officer) has been appointed as the principal secretary of the Mines and Geology Department. Divesh Sehara (2005 batch IAS officer) has been appointed as the secretary of the Panchayati Raj," the notification added. PTI PKD BDC