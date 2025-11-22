7 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants 'pushed back': Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Seven illegal migrants were "pushed back" to Bangladesh on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He lauded the security forces for the smooth conduct of the operation.

"At 12:15 AM, 7 illegal entrants were sent back through Gate 39 in a move so smooth even Ethan Hunt would call it 'Mission Accomplished'," Sarma said in a post on X, alluding to the Hollywood blockbuster.

"Kudos to our security forces who pulled this off with Fast & Furious speed and stood firm like Sunny Deol at the Border," he added.

Sarma, however, did not specify the district from where the illegal immigrants were sent back.