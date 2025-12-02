7, including minor, held for robbing scrap dealer by choking him in outer Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended seven people, including a minor, for allegedly robbing a scrap dealer and his family after choking him at his godown in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 3 am on November 27, when five to six people allegedly lured the complainant, Ram Pravesh Bind, outside his scrap godown at Nilothi Extension on the pretext of selling scrap, he said.

Bind, who was asleep, came out and one of the accused overpowered him with a chokehold, while the others entered the room and fled with Rs 23,000 in cash and a mobile phone, police said. The accused left behind a scooter without a number plate. The scooter was later found to be stolen.

A case was registered and multiple teams analysed more than 100 CCTV-footage clips collected from the adjoining areas, leading police to zero in on several suspects, a senior officer said.

A raid was conducted at a park in Vikaspuri on November 29, from where two suspects -- Rahul alias Meetha and Sumit alias Dhokpok -- were apprehended with part of the stolen cash, police said.

Their interrogation led police to five more accused -- Shubham alias Chitra, Rehan alias Afsariya, Sachin alias Ganja, Nishant alias Chhike and a minor -- who were also apprehended from the same area.

Police have found the stolen mobile phone and Rs 9,100 in cash. PTI SSJ RC