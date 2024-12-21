7 Indians injured in German Christmas market attack

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, according to German authorities.

Three out of seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the sources cited above said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), condemning the "horrific and senseless" attack, said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with Indians injured. It, however, did not specify the number of injured Indians.

The Indian embassy in Berlin said it is maintaining close contact with Indians who have been injured.

In a statement, the MEA condemned the attack and said the Indian mission is rendering all possible assistance to the Indians injured in the incident.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims." "Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the MEA said. PTI MPB TIR TIR