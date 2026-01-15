7 injured in clash between two communities in J’khand’s Deoghar

Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) At least seven persons were injured following a clash between two communities in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday over an issue linked to the renovation of an old temple, police said.

The incident took place at Lalgarh Mohalla within Madhupur police station limits after a youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people belonging to another community, they said.

This led to a clash between two communities and stones were pelted from both the sides, in which seven persons were injured.

"Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police teams are camping in the area," Madhupur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Prasad told PTI.

He said the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Prasad added that tensions had initially flared on Wednesday night over the renovation of the temple.

Meanwhile, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X, "Hindus in Jharkhand cannot even build a temple on their own land. Today's incident is from Lalgarh in the Madhupur assembly area of my Lok Sabha constituency. There should be an investigation into the role of Minister Hafiz Ansari. People from the Muslim community also targeted women and children. This is the real character of Congress, JMM and RJD."