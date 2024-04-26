7 intermediate students die by suicide after announcement of results in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Seven intermediate students allegedly died by suicide across Telangana in the last 48 hours due to failure in the exams.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Examinations announced first year and second year results on April 24.

According to Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police, two girls allegedly committed suicide after they failed in the examination.

While a girl student hung herself at her residence in a village in the district the other jumped into a well.

Similarly, a first year student allegedly ended his life under Sultanbazar police station limits after flunking in the examinations, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( East Zone) R Giridhar said.

Another boy hailing from Nallakunta area of the city was found dead at Jadcherla near a railway track. Police suspect the reason for his death to be poor performance in the exams.

A senior police official from Mancherial District said they received reports that three intermediate first year students suspected to have died by suicide at different places due to failure in examinations. PTI GDK ROH