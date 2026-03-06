7 international flights from Kolkata cancelled on Friday due to West Asia conflict

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) Seven international flights from Kolkata to Gulf countries were cancelled on Friday due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

Seven flights operating to and from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were cancelled due to the present situation in West Asia, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

The cancelled services include flights operated by Air Arabia, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Emirates, all of which connect Kolkata with the three major transit hubs in the Gulf region.

The Emirates flights from Dubai to Kolkata, and from Kolkata to Dubai were cancelled.

Air Arabia flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi was cancelled, while Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata and from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi were also cancelled.

Two flights of Qatar Airways, bound for Doha, were also cancelled.

A senior Airport official said airlines are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing flight paths to ensure passenger safety.

He said passengers booked on the affected services were being advised to check with their respective airlines regarding rescheduling, refunds or alternate travel arrangements.

On March 5, flight services had partially resumed to Gulf countries after a four-day suspension when a flydubai aircraft from Dubai landed at Kolkata airport at 2:40 am with 130 passengers, marking the first arrival from West Asia. The same aircraft had subsequently departed for Dubai on March 5 with 55 passengers. PTI SUS RG