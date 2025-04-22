7 JCBs, 10 tippers seized over illegal mining in Himachal

Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) Cracking down on illegal mining, police teams on Tuesday conducted raids at Androla Khad and Rampur Gujjran Khad areas of Nalagarh subdivision of the Solan district, and seized seven JCBs and 10 tippers allegedly engaged in illegal mining.

Following multiple complaints of illegal mining activities in Androla Khad and Rampur Gujjran Khad areas of the Nalagarh sub-division, action was taken by Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhishm Thakur, a statement issued here by the police headquarters at Shimla said.

The operators allegedly failed to produce any valid documents or permits related to the mining material. Two JCBs, found to be registered in Punjab, were suspected to be regularly used for illegal mining activities.

All vehicles have been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act and are presently impounded and kept in Police Station Nalagarh, the police added. PTI BPL MNK MNK