7 kg heroin, four cartridges recovered near Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Around seven kilograms of heroin, four cartridges and two drones were recovered in four separate search operations near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a Border Security Force official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF troops in a joint operation with Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on Sunday evening, the official said.

During the search, they recovered a package containing three packets with contraband items weighing 2.99 kg in semi-burnt condition, the official said, adding that four cartridges of a .30 mm weapon were also recovered from the packet.

The packet is suspected to be airdropped by a drone as an iron ring was found to be attached with it, the official said.

In the second recovery, the BSF troops and Punjab Police recovered four packets of heroin weighing 4.35 kg from a field in Kalsian village in Tarn Taran district on Monday, the official said.

A search team on Monday also found two drones in Amritsar -- one on the outskirts of Nestha village in and another in broken condition from a field in Attari village, the official said.

