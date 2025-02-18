7 killed, 18 injured as dumper truck crashes into van in MP's Bhind district

Bhind: Seven persons, among them four women, were killed and 18 others injured after a dumper truck hit a stationary loading van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of people was returning from a wedding, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.

He said some of the victims were sitting in the van, and others were standing on the road when a speeding dumper truck dashed into them and their vehicle.

Three persons were killed on the spot, and four others succumbed to their injuries later, taking the toll to seven, including four women, Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava told reporters.

He said the dumper truck crashed into the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

Of the 18 injured persons, 12 were referred to Gwalior for treatment, while the others were undergoing treatment at the Bhind district hospital, the official said.

Angry locals staged a road blockade after the incident, eyewitnesses said.

The collector said the SP and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) went to the spot to pacify the agitated villagers, and they relented.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. He announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries.

Yadav also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for all victims.