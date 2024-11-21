7 killed after bus overturns in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Thursday, after a Patna-bound bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, around 50 km from the district headquarters, as the bus turned turtle while negotiating a sharp bend, a senior officer said.

Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI seven persons were killed, while some suffered serious injuries.

There were around 50 passengers in the bus, which was on way to Patna from Kolkata, another officer said.

Motichand Prasad, a passenger, said his wife Rajkumari Prasad was killed in the accident.

"We were asleep when the accident occurred in the morning. We boarded the bus in Kolkata on Wednesday for Bihar," Prasad, a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj, said.

Another passenger from Bihar Sharif, Ganesh Kumar, said the incident took place around 6 am.

"As the driver tried to negotiate a sharp bend, he lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned," Kumar said.

A police officer present on the spot said around 10 injured people were in critical condition.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SPDO), Barhi, Ajit Kumar, said only three bodies could be identified so far – Rajkumari Prasad (55), Niti Samanta (25) and Ejaz Ahmed (40).

“Four other bodies are kept at the morgue of Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) at Hazaribag for identification,” he said.

Three critically injured persons were referred to Ranchi’s RIMS, while the others were being treated at SBMCH.

In a separate incident under the same police station area, two youths were crushed to death by a bus coming from behind.

The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar and Pappu Kumar, who were on a motorcycle when the bus struck the vehicle, an officer said. PTI CORR SAN NAM BDC SAN RBT