7 killed in 2 accidents in Jammu region

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) Seven people were killed on Friday in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Four of them were killed when a truck rammed into the divider of a bridge at Jhajjarkotli on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down the road, they said.

The driver and conductor of the truck were among those killed in the accident.

In the second accident, a car skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chinab river near the Kandni area of Kishtwar district, resulting in the death of three persons, they said. They have been identified as Madan Lal, Rakesh Kumar and Dhyan Singh.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, soon after receiving the report about the unfortunate car accident in Kandini region in which 3 persons died as the car rolled down into river Chenab", Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said.

All possible assistance is being provided by the district administration, he said. PTI AB TIR TIR