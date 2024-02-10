7 killed in accident involving two trucks, bus in Andhra Pradesh

Musunuru (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 10 (PTI) The toll in the accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru in Nellore district early on Saturday rose to seven.

The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck transporting cattle to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron, police said.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said.

Four people died on the spot, he said, adding that three more died in Nellore government hospital.

A case under IPC Section 304 was registered.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the mishap.

“The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” said a press release from Raj Bhavan. PTI STH ROH