7 killed in Bihar road accident, CM expresses sorrow

Sasaram, Aug 30 (PTI) Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed and five others injured after an SUV rammed into a trailer truck that was parked on the roadside in Bihar's Rohtas district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place on National Highway-2 in Shivsagar area of Sasaram town around 4 am, they said.

Besides the driver, there were 11 others travelling in the SUV. The driver lost control of the vehicle because of “high speed”, police said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have taken possession of the two vehicles involved in the accident," said Rakesh Gosai, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shivsagar. PTI CORR PKD RBT