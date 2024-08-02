7 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, five districts flooded

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Seven people have been killed in rain-related incidents in 24 hours till Friday evening in Uttar Pradesh while five of its districts were affected by floods, according to the state relief commissioner's office here.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, it said.

The five districts in the state which are still flooded are Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Sitapur and Bahraich.

Four people died in Etah, while Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Chitrakoot reported one death each, the state relief commissioner's office said, adding the deaths were caused by lightning, drowning and snake bites.

According to the irrigation department's report, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Budaun. PTI CDN NSD NSD