7 killed in truck-pickup vehicle collision in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Seven persons lost their lives and 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between a container truck and pickup vehicle here on Tuesday, a senior official said.

According to police, the accident took place at the Jaitpur village under the Hathras Junction police station.

Hathras District Magistrate Rahul Pandey told PTI, "Seven persons have died in the accident. This includes three men, three women and a child." He added that seven injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Hathras, while seven others have been referred to a higher medical centre for treatment.

Speaking to reporters, the DM said the pickup vehicle was going towards Etah and it collided head-on with a container truck.

He added that people of a family were travelling in the pickup vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X termed the loss of lives as "extremely sad and heart-wrenching." "District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls at his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said on X.

Adityanath also instructed that a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each be immediately provided to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured, officials said. PTI NAV MNK MNK